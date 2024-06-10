Fund for farmers was due month ago, PM Modi did no special favour: Congress

The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did no special favours to farmers by releasing the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi fund, which was due to them a month ago but delayed by the model code of conduct in place during the recent Lok Sabah elections.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the release of the 17th instalment of funds, which Modi is touting as the first decision of his new government, is the legitimate entitlement due to farmers, according to his government policy.

If he is genuinely concerned about farmers, the prime minister should grant legal status to a minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, announce a farm loan waiver, and provide guaranteed insurance payment directly into their bank accounts, he said.