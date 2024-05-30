"Income of farmers just Rs 27 per day, average debt Rs 27,000": Manmohan Singh

'The national average income of farmers is a meagre Rs 27 per day, while an average debt per farmer is Rs 27,000 (NSSO),' writes the former PM, who also famously held a finance minister's portfolio under Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

'High cost of input including fuel and fertilisers, coupled with GST on at least 35 farm-related equipment and whimsical decision making in farm export and import has destroyed the savings of our farm households and left them on the margins of our society,' he continues.

Singh also notes in the letter that as many as 750 farmers, mostly from Punjab, were martyred while incessantly waiting at the Delhi borders for months to ensure the repeal of the three farm laws imposed on them with no consultation.

'In the past ten years, the BJP government has left no stone unturned in castigating Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiyat,' Singh writes.