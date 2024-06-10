Modi's New Cabinet: Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Arjun Munda among 37 dropped

Similarly, Anurag Thakur, another notable figure from the previous Modi administration, has failed to secure a position in the new NDA cabinet.

More than half of the 71 ministers from the previous NDA government have been left out of the new council of ministers. Specifically, seven cabinet ministers and 30 ministers of state have not been included.

The previous union council of ministers comprised 26 cabinet ministers, three ministers of state with independent charges and 42 other ministers of state.

In the new Modi government, the 72-member council of ministers has only five representatives from minority communities. While this is a slight improvement compared to 2019, when there were just four minority representatives across various reshuffles — including Harsimrat Badal, who exited the NDA in September 2020 — it must be noted that this is a bigger council, making this a smaller percentage than in 2019 (which started with only 57 members)