Nothing to say on Irani, her loss was message in itself: Kishori Lal Sharma

Thanking the people for his victory, Sharma said, “The victory matters this time as it means Amethi is back with Congress. The cadre backed and supported me in the short time we had to campaign. No vote division happened this time and the SP (Samajwadi Party)-Congress alliance has worked on the ground. Priyankaji (Gandhi Vadra) campaigned for me in the constituency as did Rahul Gandhiji. They held rallies along with SP in Amethi, and that helped to mobilise people.”

In Delhi to meet the Gandhi family, Sharma also told National Herald he would serve the people of both constituencies. “One of Amethi’s Assembly segments falls under Raebareli district. I will move between the two constituencies. I will abide by Rahul Gandhi’s advice for me,” said Sharma. Of the five Assembly segments under Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Salon falls in Raebareli district.

For Sharma, Amethi’s development along with that of Raebareli is important. “Several projects have been stalled in the constituency. We would like to get good roads, infrastructure and industries. It will be developed according to the wishes of the people,” said Sharma, who worked in the Lok Sabha constituency on behalf of Rajiv Gandhi, and then with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to ensure her record-setting victory in 1999.

Should the INDIA bloc come to power, many more development projects will come to Amethi and Raebareli, said Sharma, who is hopeful of continuing to work in the constituency.