Booth agents not responsible for verifying all details in SIR forms: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ruled that booth-level agents appointed by political parties cannot be held responsible for verifying every detail provided in enumeration forms during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Justice Amit Bansal held that a booth-level agent could be made liable only for information that was possible for the agent to verify, such as whether the photograph on an enumeration form matched the elector’s identity.

“In the opinion of this court, BLA can only be made liable in terms of Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act for information that can be verified by the BLA, i.e., the photograph on the enumeration form matches with the identity of the elector,” the court said.

Section 31 provides for imprisonment of up to one year, a fine or both for making false declarations concerning the preparation, revision or correction of electoral rolls.

The ruling came on a petition filed by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav and the chairman of the party’s booth management committee.