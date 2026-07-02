Boulder collapse at Bengaluru quarry leaves 7 workers feared dead

At least seven migrant labourers from Bihar are feared dead after a massive boulder collapsed at a stone quarry in Bengaluru South taluk early on Thursday, trapping several workers beneath tonnes of rock and debris. Rescue teams fear the death toll could rise as operations continue at the site.

The incident occurred around 5 am at the Kaveri Crusher unit in Madapatna village under the jurisdiction of Tavarekere Police Station.

According to preliminary information, around 20 labourers were working nearly 40 feet below the surface when a huge rock suddenly gave way and crashed onto them. The workers were carrying out quarrying operations after blasting had reportedly been conducted at the site a day earlier.

Police said the identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed, but the victims are believed to be migrant workers from Bihar. Some of the injured are reportedly from Karnataka.

At least five workers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to RR Hospital for treatment. Several heavy boulders also crushed earthmoving machinery and other excavation equipment during the collapse.

Eyewitnesses said the workers had no warning before the boulder came crashing down.