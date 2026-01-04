Two bodies recovered after explosion at stone quarry in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

At least two bodies have been recovered from a stone quarry near Gopalpur village under the Motanga area of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district following an explosion at the site on Saturday night, officials said.

Multiple teams of the fire services and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed, and the search operation has been intensified to trace two more workers believed to be trapped under debris.

According to officials, the explosion occurred at around 8.30 pm on Saturday when at least four workers were engaged in quarrying activities at the site. Following the blast, a large patch of loose earth caved in, burying workers and hampering immediate rescue efforts.

Due to poor visibility at night and concerns over possible elephant movement in the area, the search operation was scaled down and resumed early on Sunday morning. During the renewed operation, rescue teams recovered two bodies from the debris.

Officials said the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, though they are believed to be from Odisha’s Balasore and Keonjhar districts.