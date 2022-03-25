Bouncers sent to evict govt officers from flats at Sujan Singh Park: Centre to SC

The central government moved the top court challenging an order by the Delhi High Court, which was passed in January 2020, that affirmed the decision of the Additional Rent Control Tribunal directing the Centre to make payments of unpaid arrears of rent owed to the respondent, Sir Sobha Singh and Sons P. Ltd.



The residential flats are located in North and South of Sujan Singh Park, which were rented out to the government at concessional rates as far back as in 1944.



The Centre's plea said that a bare reading of Section 3 makes it clear that any government property demised in favour of a person in the form of a 'Grant' as per provisions of the Grants Act, will be excluded from the scope of application of the provisions of any other law/statute. It further added that any legislation which is contrary to the notions in the Government Grant, will not apply to a government property granted in favour of a specific person. It is therefore submitted that the provisions of the Grant Act will have an overriding effect over any other law, in force, which is contrary thereto.



The Centre's plea said: "The Tribunal vide order dated September 1, 2007 erroneously held that the contested property was covered under the provisions of the Delhi Rent Control Act (DRCA). Moreover, the Hon'ble High Court affirmed the said finding vide order dated January 8, 2020."