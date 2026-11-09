BPCL, HPCL defend E20 petrol quality amid Karnataka row

BPCL and HPCL have reaffirmed the quality of E20 petrol in Karnataka, reporting ethanol levels of 19.9% and an average of 19.3%, respectively, in recent tests

The Petroleum Ministry said all 56 samples tested in Karnataka complied with E20 standards, containing 19–20% ethanol, rejecting allegations of excessive blending

A nationwide exercise covering 893 samples across 27 states and UTs found all samples within the prescribed 19–21% ethanol range, as questions over testing methods continue

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), have reiterated the quality of E20 petrol amid allegations of excessive ethanol blending at fuel stations in Karnataka.

BPCL on Monday said a petrol sample tested in the presence of customers recorded an ethanol content of 19.9 per cent, reinforcing the company's assurance that its fuel meets prescribed quality standards.

In a post on X, the company highlighted the test as an example of transparency and accountability in fuel quality checks.

"Facts verified, confidence reinforced," BPCL said.

Meanwhile, HPCL cited the findings of 56 petrol samples tested by public sector oil marketing companies across Karnataka, stating that the average ethanol content stood at 19.3 per cent.