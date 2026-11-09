BPCL, HPCL defend E20 petrol quality amid Karnataka row
Petroleum Ministry says all 56 Karnataka samples meet E20 standards, with ethanol content of 19–20%, dismissing excessive blending claims
BPCL and HPCL have reaffirmed the quality of E20 petrol in Karnataka, reporting ethanol levels of 19.9% and an average of 19.3%, respectively, in recent tests
The Petroleum Ministry said all 56 samples tested in Karnataka complied with E20 standards, containing 19–20% ethanol, rejecting allegations of excessive blending
A nationwide exercise covering 893 samples across 27 states and UTs found all samples within the prescribed 19–21% ethanol range, as questions over testing methods continue
State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), have reiterated the quality of E20 petrol amid allegations of excessive ethanol blending at fuel stations in Karnataka.
BPCL on Monday said a petrol sample tested in the presence of customers recorded an ethanol content of 19.9 per cent, reinforcing the company's assurance that its fuel meets prescribed quality standards.
In a post on X, the company highlighted the test as an example of transparency and accountability in fuel quality checks.
"Facts verified, confidence reinforced," BPCL said.
Meanwhile, HPCL cited the findings of 56 petrol samples tested by public sector oil marketing companies across Karnataka, stating that the average ethanol content stood at 19.3 per cent.
"When claims make headlines, facts deserve the final word," HPCL said in a post on X, emphasising that fuel quality assessments must follow prescribed testing procedures and use certified reference materials.
The latest statements come amid a controversy over allegations that petrol sold at certain outlets in Karnataka contained ethanol levels higher than the prescribed E20 limit.
Earlier this month, the government dismissed allegations of excessive ethanol blending, stating that all 56 samples collected and tested in Karnataka under a nationwide quality monitoring exercise complied with the prescribed E20 specifications.
According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the samples recorded ethanol content between 19 and 20 per cent.
The ministry also questioned the sampling and testing methodology used during an October exercise in Karnataka, which had reportedly indicated ethanol blending levels of 26-31 per cent.
It maintained that the reported figures were not supported by tests conducted under prescribed statutory and technical procedures.
The government further stated that E20 petrol supplied by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), BPCL and HPCL across the country, including Karnataka, conforms to IS 17021, the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline.
As part of a nationwide quality monitoring exercise, 893 E20 petrol samples were collected from 27 states and Union Territories. All samples were found to contain ethanol within the prescribed range of 19-21 per cent.
The ministry also referred to the sampling and testing procedures outlined under the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, along with the Marketing Discipline Guidelines, 2024.
These guidelines establish procedures for sample collection, retention, laboratory testing and communication of results.
The government further alleged that the oil marketing companies were not provided with corresponding retained samples, complete outlet-wise details or laboratory reports from the October testing exercise, despite seeking the information through the State Level Coordinator.
The latest clarifications from BPCL and HPCL seek to reinforce confidence in E20 petrol quality as the debate over ethanol blending standards and testing procedures continues in Karnataka.
With IANS inputs