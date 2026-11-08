Karnataka steps up probe into alleged excess ethanol blending in petrol
CM Shivakumar says samples have been tested at 67 locations; oil companies have disputed state's earlier findings
Karnataka tests petrol samples at 67 locations amid complaints of engine trouble and reduced mileage.
Oil companies reject the state's earlier findings, citing alleged lapses in sampling and testing procedures.
The dispute raises fresh questions about fuel quality following India's nationwide E20 rollout.
Karnataka chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday, 8 November said the state government had collected and tested petrol samples at 67 locations as part of an investigation into allegations of excessive ethanol blending, following complaints from motorists about reduced mileage and vehicle engine problems.
Shivakumar said the government had taken serious note of complaints that ethanol content in petrol had exceeded the prescribed 20 per cent limit under the Centre's E20 programme. He said instructions had been issued to the concerned minister and the Union government had been informed.
"The government has taken serious note of complaints regarding 31.5 per cent ethanol being blended into petrol. Necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned minister in this regard, and information has also been sent to the Central government," he told reporters.
The chief minister said thousands of motorists had reported problems including reduced fuel efficiency, vehicles failing to cover the expected distance and engines stalling while in motion.
The investigation, he said, had expanded beyond petrol pumps to cover the stages of ethanol blending and distribution. Officials had inspected the facilities involved and collected documents detailing where and how the blending was being carried out.
"The concerned minister will officially hold a press conference on Monday to provide details regarding the inspection report and the next course of action," Shivakumar said.
He held the Centre responsible for ensuring fuel quality and consumer safety, arguing that the blending programme could not be allowed to compromise vehicle performance.
"The Centre cannot shirk responsibility on this matter. Vehicle performance, fuel quality, and public safety are paramount," he said. "It is not right to increase the blending ratio simply to profit from ethanol being available at a lower cost. Causing inconvenience to the public is not acceptable."
Shivakumar also criticised BJP and JD(S) leaders, including leader of opposition R. Ashoka, for not raising the issue. "Why are BJP and JD(S) leaders, as well as leader of opposition R. Ashoka, silent on this issue? Everyone must raise their voice on matters concerning the public interest," he said.
The latest statements come amid a dispute between the Karnataka government and oil marketing companies over the ethanol content of petrol sold in the state.
Earlier, state food and civil supplies minister Rizwan Arshad said tests on 63 samples collected from seven districts had found ethanol concentrations as high as 31.2 per cent, with 11 of 14 samples reportedly exceeding the prescribed 20 per cent limit. The samples covered outlets operated by Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and private retailers.
However, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum rejected the findings, questioning the sampling and testing procedures. In a joint statement, the companies said the reported results had not been obtained in accordance with prescribed statutory and technical procedures. They also said samples collected during a separate exercise and tested under the applicable guidelines had shown ethanol content within the 19-21 per cent range. The companies sought access to the Karnataka government's sampling records and laboratory reports, and proposed joint testing.
The controversy has brought renewed attention to India's nationwide E20 rollout. Under the ethanol blended petrol programme, the Centre advanced its target of blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol from 2030 to the 2025-26 ethanol supply year. The target was achieved in 2025, with E20 — a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol — becoming the standard fuel supplied by public sector oil marketing companies across mainland India.
The government has defended the programme on grounds of reducing crude oil imports, cutting emissions and supporting farmers and the sugar industry. However, the transition has also triggered concerns over mileage and the compatibility of older vehicles.
The Centre has acknowledged that E20 can cause a marginal reduction in fuel efficiency — estimated at around 3-5 per cent in some vehicles designed for E10 petrol — while maintaining that laboratory studies and field trials have found no significant adverse impact on engine components or vehicle performance when the fuel meets prescribed standards.
With PTI inputs