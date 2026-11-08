Karnataka steps up probe into alleged excess ethanol blending in petrol

Karnataka tests petrol samples at 67 locations amid complaints of engine trouble and reduced mileage.

Oil companies reject the state's earlier findings, citing alleged lapses in sampling and testing procedures.

The dispute raises fresh questions about fuel quality following India's nationwide E20 rollout.

Karnataka chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday, 8 November said the state government had collected and tested petrol samples at 67 locations as part of an investigation into allegations of excessive ethanol blending, following complaints from motorists about reduced mileage and vehicle engine problems.

Shivakumar said the government had taken serious note of complaints that ethanol content in petrol had exceeded the prescribed 20 per cent limit under the Centre's E20 programme. He said instructions had been issued to the concerned minister and the Union government had been informed.

"The government has taken serious note of complaints regarding 31.5 per cent ethanol being blended into petrol. Necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned minister in this regard, and information has also been sent to the Central government," he told reporters.

The chief minister said thousands of motorists had reported problems including reduced fuel efficiency, vehicles failing to cover the expected distance and engines stalling while in motion.

The investigation, he said, had expanded beyond petrol pumps to cover the stages of ethanol blending and distribution. Officials had inspected the facilities involved and collected documents detailing where and how the blending was being carried out.