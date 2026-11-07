Point Counterpoint: Row around ethanol blending in petrol above 20 per cent

The fine print: All India testing mentioned by the ministry took place in September 2026 and at refineries and at laboratories of the marketing companies, presumably before being sent out to retail outlets. The Karnataka Government tested the samples in October and collected the samples from retail outlets. Could infrastructural deficiencies at the outlets, moisture in storage tanks, dispensers and nozzles etc. have caused more adulteration? Or is there mischief at the level of retail outlets? The ministry does not appear to be in a mood to investigate.

What Karnataka minister Rizwan Arshad said: Karnataka’s food and civil supplies minister said that the state government had sent 63 samples to the OMCs, specifically asking for the ethanol percentage. None of the OMCs however provided the ethanol content in the samples. This aroused suspicion and the government then collected additional samples and sent them to ISO-certified and accredited private laboratories which reported that four out of five samples had ethanol content above 20 per cent.

Additional reasons for suspicion: Automobile manufacturers have become less forthcoming about the ethanol compatibility of their vehicles following the Union government's intervention, the Karnataka minister added. He also questioned the removal of fuel-related damage clauses from insurance policies, saying consumers were being left to bear the cost of repairs. 90 per cent of vehicles on India’s roads lack the capacity to withstand even 20 p.c ethanol blend. The combined profits of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, he pointed out, were at Rs 77,821 crore in 2025-26, and questioned why consumers should bear the costs of over-blending.