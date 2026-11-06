Karnataka finds up to 31.2 pc ethanol in petrol, far above E20 limit

Samples from Nayara Energy and Shell outlets also recorded concentrations above the prescribed limit.

The Karnataka government said the samples were initially sent to the in-house laboratories of IOC and BPCL. However, the reports issued by these laboratories did not disclose the ethanol content, despite it being one of the prescribed testing parameters. The state subsequently commissioned independent testing at the Shriram Research Institute in Bengaluru.

Arshad said the findings raised serious concerns about the quality of petrol being supplied to consumers and the possible consequences for vehicles not designed to run on higher ethanol blends.

"Few vehicles are E20 compliant. Even E20-compliant vehicles will also have issues (if ethanol content is more than 20 per cent)," he said.

The minister called on the Centre to hold oil marketing companies accountable for supplying petrol with ethanol concentrations exceeding the prescribed limit. He also demanded a compensation fund for motorists whose vehicles may have suffered damage because of the higher blends.

The state government has further sought mandatory display of ethanol content at petrol pumps across the country, along with an option for consumers to choose between different fuel blends.

It has also urged the Centre to clarify the actual ethanol composition of petrol being supplied to consumers and explain how concentrations exceeding 20 per cent were being detected.

The controversy comes amid growing resistance to the Centre's nationwide E20 rollout, under which petrol is blended with 20 per cent ethanol to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, lower emissions and support domestic ethanol producers.