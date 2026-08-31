SC declines PIL seeking mandatory disclosure of ethanol content in petrol
Petitioner sought uniform labelling of fuel pumps and invoices, along with a vehicle-wise database on ethanol-blend compatibility
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking mandatory and uniform disclosure of the exact ethanol content in petrol sold at fuel stations, directing the petitioner to approach the appropriate high court for relief.
A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said it was not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32, which allows citizens to directly approach the Supreme Court for enforcement of fundamental rights.
The bench asked petitioner Narendra Kumar Goswami, who appeared in person, to raise his concerns before the jurisdictional high court.
Petitioner sought ethanol disclosure at fuel pumps
Goswami's petition sought directions to the Centre and other authorities to ensure that every petrol dispensing nozzle prominently displays the percentage of ethanol blended in the fuel being sold.
He also sought a direction that every fuel invoice should clearly mention the ethanol content of the petrol purchased.
Arguing before the court, Goswami said consumers have a right to know the composition of the fuel they are buying.
“Not only me but citizens at large should be informed about the composition of the fuel given to them,” he submitted.
The Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, opposed the plea and submitted that it amounted to “proxy litigation”. He also told the court that a similar petition had previously been dismissed.
“The petitioner wants government of India to be answerable to him,” the Attorney General submitted.
The court ultimately declined to entertain the petition under Article 32, leaving Goswami free to pursue the matter before the high court.
Plea sought vehicle-wise E20 compatibility database
Beyond labelling requirements, the petition sought the creation and publication of an official public database showing the compatibility of different vehicles with various ethanol-blended petrol formulations.
The database was proposed to be searchable by vehicle manufacturer, model, engine type and year of manufacture, and would indicate whether particular ethanol blends were suitable for individual vehicles.
The petitioner argued that consumers needed clearer information about the impact of higher ethanol blends on existing vehicles.
Expert panel sought to examine E20 impact
The plea also sought the creation of an independent expert committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Bureau of Indian Standards and other relevant bodies.
It proposed including independent automobile engineers in the committee to assess the real-world compatibility of E20 petrol across India's existing vehicle fleet.
According to the petition, the proposed panel should examine the impact of E20 on several areas, including fuel efficiency, engine longevity and maintenance costs.
It also sought an assessment of possible implications for vehicle warranties and insurance policies.
The petitioner further called for an examination of the environmental impact of the ethanol-blending programme, including tailpipe emissions and the water consumption involved in ethanol production.
The plea also raised concerns about food security and the diversion of agricultural resources towards ethanol production.
The Supreme Court's order means the PIL will not be examined on its merits by the apex court under Article 32, although the petitioner can pursue his demands before the appropriate high court.