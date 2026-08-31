SC declines PIL seeking mandatory disclosure of ethanol content in petrol

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking mandatory and uniform disclosure of the exact ethanol content in petrol sold at fuel stations, directing the petitioner to approach the appropriate high court for relief.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said it was not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32, which allows citizens to directly approach the Supreme Court for enforcement of fundamental rights.

The bench asked petitioner Narendra Kumar Goswami, who appeared in person, to raise his concerns before the jurisdictional high court.

Petitioner sought ethanol disclosure at fuel pumps

Goswami's petition sought directions to the Centre and other authorities to ensure that every petrol dispensing nozzle prominently displays the percentage of ethanol blended in the fuel being sold.

He also sought a direction that every fuel invoice should clearly mention the ethanol content of the petrol purchased.

Arguing before the court, Goswami said consumers have a right to know the composition of the fuel they are buying.

“Not only me but citizens at large should be informed about the composition of the fuel given to them,” he submitted.

The Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, opposed the plea and submitted that it amounted to “proxy litigation”. He also told the court that a similar petition had previously been dismissed.