'E20 or 420?': Rahul questions ethanol in petrol, seeks answers from govt

Rahul Gandhi questions the Modi government's E20 programme after Karnataka tests reportedly detect ethanol levels exceeding 30 per cent.

Karnataka government seeks action against oil companies; IOCL, BPCL and HPCL reject the findings and defend compliance with BIS standards.

Oil companies cite Rs 1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange savings since 2014-15 from the ethanol-blending programme.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of failing to ensure transparency over the ethanol content of petrol sold in India, citing laboratory tests commissioned by the Karnataka government that allegedly found concentrations well above the prescribed 20 per cent limit.

In a pointed post on X on Saturday, 7 November, Gandhi used a play on the government’s E20 petrol programme and Section 420 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, which dealt with cheating, to target the Centre. 'E20 turned into 420 – stealing petrol from the public's cars!' he wrote in Hindi.

Gandhi claimed that tests conducted on 14 petrol samples collected from seven districts in Karnataka had found that 11 contained more than 20 per cent ethanol. He cited readings of 31.2 per cent in samples from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and 30.5 per cent from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

He alleged that the excess blending was not confined to public sector oil companies, claiming that samples associated with IOCL, HPCL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Nayara Energy and Shell had all exceeded the prescribed limit.

The Congress leader also questioned the testing and disclosure practices of the oil marketing companies, alleging that their in-house laboratories had not reported the actual ethanol content.