Braille edition of 'Hemkosh' recognised in largest bilingual category

The Braille edition of ‘Hemkosh’, the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language, has entered the Guinness World Records, an official said on Monday.

The official certificate recognising 'Hemkosh' as the world's largest bilingual Braille dictionary was handed to its publisher, Jayanta Baruah by the official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, Rishi Nath here on Monday.

The official letter was presented at a ceremony coinciding with the 127th death anniversary of Hemchandra Baruah, who had compiled the ‘Hemkosh’ in the last part of the 19th century.