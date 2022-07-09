Braveheart dies saving lives during Amarnath tragedy

A retired policeman from Rajasthan's Bikaner, who saved many people from drowning in the flash flood triggered by cloudburst, was swept away in gushing waters near Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.



The deceased was identified as Sushil Khatri, former in-charge of Sri Ganganagar traffic police station.



Khatri's relative Sunita Wadwa, also hailing from the desert state, also died in the tragedy that killed 15 people and injured more than 40.



Khatri was among the batch of 17 devotees who had left from Sri Ganganagar on July 3 and had retired from service just nine days before the tragedy struck.