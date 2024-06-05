Bravest of all: Priyanka hails Rahul's efforts after poll outcome

Rahul Gandhi never backed down and never stopped fighting for the truth, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said of her brother on Wednesday, a day after the party's good showing in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a heartfelt message for her brother on X, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you, you never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never allowed anger and hatred to overcome you, even when they gifted it to you every day."