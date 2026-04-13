Brett Lee pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, recalls recording ‘You’re the One for Me’
Former Australian quick praised Bhosle as a “lovely gentlewoman” and likened her stature to Aretha Franklin
The worlds of sport and music came together in remembrance as Brett Lee paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle, recalling their unlikely yet memorable collaboration following her passing at the age of 92.
Bhosle’s death, after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, marks the end of an era in Indian music — one defined by a voice that transcended generations, genres and borders.
For Lee, the loss is deeply personal. Their 2007 track You're the One for Me — a rare fusion of cricketing fame and musical brilliance — had captivated audiences and remains a cherished memory for the former Australian fast bowler.
Reflecting on that experience, Lee shared an emotional note on social media: “I had the pleasure of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was.”
He continued, recalling her warmth beyond the studio: “For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come.”
Their collaboration, part of the album Asha and Friends, was born during India’s hosting of the 2006 Champions Trophy. Lee, then at the peak of his cricketing career, quietly stepped into a recording studio — keeping his musical pursuit hidden even from teammates. The result was a cross-cultural experiment that struck an emotional chord with fans.
In his autobiography My Life: Brett Lee, Lee revisited the experience with fond nostalgia. He revealed how he penned the lyrics in just 30 minutes and even sang Hindi lines—“Haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga” — embracing a side of creativity few had seen before.
“I had great fun,” he wrote. “I didn’t tell any of my teammates what I was up to… Four months after that whirlwind recording experience, I caught up with Asha when she visited Sydney to perform at the Opera House. She gave me her compilation album with a personally signed message. It will always be one of my treasures.”
Lee also spoke of the quiet admiration he held for Bhosle, describing her as “a lovely gentlewoman with a wonderful sense of humour” and likening her stature to that of Aretha Franklin. “What a tremendous opportunity to work with an absolute legend,” he wrote.
As tributes pour in from across the world, Lee’s words capture not just the loss of an icon, but the enduring grace of a woman whose artistry touched lives far beyond the stage.
With IANS inputs