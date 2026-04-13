Brett Lee pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, recalls recording ‘You’re the One for Me’

The worlds of sport and music came together in remembrance as Brett Lee paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle, recalling their unlikely yet memorable collaboration following her passing at the age of 92.

Bhosle’s death, after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, marks the end of an era in Indian music — one defined by a voice that transcended generations, genres and borders.

For Lee, the loss is deeply personal. Their 2007 track You're the One for Me — a rare fusion of cricketing fame and musical brilliance — had captivated audiences and remains a cherished memory for the former Australian fast bowler.

Reflecting on that experience, Lee shared an emotional note on social media: “I had the pleasure of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was.”

He continued, recalling her warmth beyond the studio: “For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come.”