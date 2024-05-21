Brij Bhushan Singh pleads not guilty to charges of sexual harassment

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 21 May, framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against ex-chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and six-time Lok Sabha MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in a criminal case filed by female wrestlers he worked with.

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed the right to trial.

"Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?" Singh said to additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot.

The court also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The judge posted the matter for further proceedings on 1 June.

ACMM Rajpoot observed there was "sufficient evidence" to proceed against him.

The court framed the charges against Singh under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

"There is sufficient evidence to frame charges against the accused," the judge said.

The court, however, discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers, citing lack of sufficient evidence to back her claim.

Singh, an influential Rajput leader from Uttar Pradesh, has been denied a BJP ticket from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him. Instead, the BJP has fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh in Kaiserganj, his stronghold.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh on June 15 under sections 354, 354A, 354D (stalking) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).