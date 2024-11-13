Brisk polling in early hours of Wayanad LS polls; 20.54 per cent turnout till 10.30 am

Brisk polling was seen in the Wayanad Lok Sabha and the Chelakkara assembly seats in Kerala as they witnessed a turnout of 20.54 and 19.08 per cent, respectively, after the first three hours of voting on Wednesday.

The election process, held amidst tight security arrangements, was primarily incident-free except for electronic voting machine (EVM) breakdowns reported in some booths of Wayanad and Chelakkara.

The EVM breakdowns were reportedly quickly addressed by the election officials.

The voter turnout in Wayanad LS constituency was 13.7 per cent at 9.30 am, barely rose to 13.91 per cent at 10 am and then shot up to 20.54 at 10.30 am, according to figures released by the Election Commission (EC).

In the Chelakkara assembly bypoll, the voter turnout was 14.64 and 19.08 per cent at 9.30am and 10.10 am, respectively.

People started arriving early in the morning at the 1,354 polling booths in the hill constituency of Wayanad where there are over 14 lakh registered voters, according to the Election Commission figures.

Some arrived early, while others wanted to get it over with quickly before more people started reaching the polling stations, they told reporters.

It is a holiday in Wayanad LS and Chelakkara assembly constituencies due to the bypolls.