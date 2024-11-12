16 candidates vying for support of over 14 lakh voters in Wayanad LS bypoll

A total of 16 candidates, including Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CPI's Sathyan Mokeri, and BJP's Navya Haridas, are vying for the support of the over 14 lakh voters in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where a by-poll will be held on Wednesday.

The constituency, which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won this year with a victory margin of over 3.5 lakh votes, was vacated by him following his success in the Rae Bareli LS seat also, necessitating a bypoll in Wayanad.

While the Congress plans to retain the seat -- considered to be a UDF bastion -- by fielding Rahul's sister Priyanka, the CPI and the BJP are hoping to wrest the hill constituency from the grand old party.

On Monday, November 11, the last day of by-election campaigning in the hill constituency, roadshows were held by all three major political fronts. Rahul showed up in person to garner support for his sister, who is making her electoral debut.

The Congress is banking on Rahul's tenure as Wayanad MP from 2019 to 2024 and his popularity among the people of Wayanad to retain the constituency.

On the other hand, both the LDF and the BJP have been accusing the Congress leader of abandoning the constituency after his win in order to sway public opinion in their favour.

They also contended that Priyanka would, like her brother, be rarely seen in the constituency if she wins, a claim she refuted by saying that she will come regularly to Wayanad till the people tell her to stay away.