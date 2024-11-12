Rahul Gandhi to address 2 rallies in Maharashtra today

The Congress’ leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon to address two rallies for the 20 November Maharashtra Assembly elections, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shall tour the state this week, party leaders said.

The rallies shall be for Congress candidates Rahul Bondre from Chikhli in Buldhana district and Rana Dilip Sanada of Khamgaon and Gopaldas Agarwal in Gondia.

He will land in Mumbai by a special flight then travel to Chikhli by helicopter for the rallies in Buldhana and then at Gondia, before heading for New Delhi this evening.

Rahul Gandhi will again come to Maharashtra on 14 and 16 November for a few more rallies and then is likely to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s final rally scheduled in Mumbai early next week, before the 20 November polling.