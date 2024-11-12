What is BJP doing to prevent farmer suicides in Maharashtra, Congress asks PM

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 12 November, by posing questions to him on Maharashtra, asking what is the BJP doing to prevent farmer suicides in the states.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed questions to the PM ahead of his rallies in Chimur and Solapur and asked why has the BJP "diluted" Adivasis' forest rights in Maharashtra.

In 2006, the Congress had passed the revolutionary Forest Rights Act (FRA) which granted Adivasis and forest-dwelling communities legal rights to manage their own forests, and economically benefit from forest produce they collect, he pointed out.

"The BJP government, however, has obstructed the implementation of the FRA, depriving millions of Adivasis of its benefits. Only 52% (2,06,620 claims) of the 4,01,046 individual claims filed have been granted, and land titles distributed cover only 23.5% (11,769 sq. km) of the 50,045 sq. km eligible for community rights," Ramesh said in his post on X.

Why has the BJP government in Maharashtra failed to provide Adivasi communities their rights, he asked.

Ramesh further asked as to what has the PM done to alleviate water scarcity in Satara and Solapur.