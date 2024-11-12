BJP’s ‘hate campaign’ has backfired in Jharkhand: Congress

The Congress on Monday, 11 November, said the BJP's "hate campaign" has backfired in Jharkhand after an FIR was lodged in Ranchi for poll code violation against the saffron party's Jharkhand unit for posting "false and misleading" videos on its social media handle.

The cybercrime police station Ranchi has also written to the social media platform for removing the objectionable posts under Section 69(A) of the IT Act, sources said.

The Election Commission had received a complaint on Sunday from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh regarding "false and misleading" videos posted by the BJP 4 Jharkhand' on its official social media handles.

It was alleged that the video with baseless allegations is unduly influencing the voters and dissuading them to vote for any opposition party in the ongoing assembly elections in Jharkhand.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the BJP's "hate campaign" has backfired in Jharkhand.