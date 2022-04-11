British-era bridge collapses in MP, no fatality reported

A British-era bridge built on Nagpur-Bhopal highway collapsed on Sunday, leading to hours long traffic snarl on the busy road. No fatalities were reported in the incident.



As per the official information, the bridge collapsed at the moment when a multi-axle lorry loaded with around 130 tonnes of weight (electric machines) was crossing over it. Before the lorry could be crossed, a portion of it collapsed leaving the lorry hanging and heavy machines fell on the dry Sukthwa river.



Over 50 meters long bridge, built over Sukthwa river in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) district was constructed during the British-era (around 1865) at the height of 25 feet above from the river. It is believed that the bridge was constructed to provide connectivity from Nagpur to Bhopal.