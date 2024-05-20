'Broken' civic infrastructure of Gurugram top agenda for Raj Babbar

Congress leader Raj Babbar in Gurugram on Monday, 20 May, said he would work to fix the state of civic infrastructure in the constituency, which despite contributing a hefty sum to Haryana's coffers has been given a short shrift.

Babbar, the Gurugram Lok Sabha candidate from Congress, said he would also press for the establishment in the Indian Army of an Ahir regiment, for which there has been a longstanding demand.

"Raj Babbar is a candidate fielded by the Congress, but going by the huge response of the people and their overwhelming support for our party, it seems they are fighting this election," Babbar said at a rally.

Despite the heat, which has risen sharply over the past week, Babbar said people are turning up in large numbers to Congress's rallies.

Babbar was announced its candidate from Gurugram by the Congress three weeks ago.

Of the 23 candidates in the fray, the former actor's main fight is with Union minister and BJP's sitting MP, 74-year-old Rao Inderjit Singh.