Congress leader Raj Babbar files nomination for Gurgaon LS seat

A number of people from the neighbouring Nuh district also attended the rally.

On the 'outsider' banter, Raj Babbar said: "My roots are from Haryana, my relatives are living in different parts of the state."

He pointed out that he is not contesting against anyone but wants to provide basic facilities to the people of the constituency.

He criticised Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, the sitting Gurgaon MP, and said that despite being a ruling party MP, he failed to expand the railway network in Nuh or the Metro line in Gurugram, and even failed to improve the city's overall condition.

Speaking at the rally, Raj Babbar said even as he has no house in Gurugram, he wants to stay in the constituency to resolve the pending problems of the people.

"Do vote for Congress and allow the situation to improve. People from across the world live in Gurugram but during the rainy season I have seen that they face a lot of problems, mainly in commuting," he said.

Meanwhile, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that this time, the people of Haryana will cast their votes to uproot the BJP from the Centre, and state.