Congress names candidates for 8 Haryana LS seats, fields Kumari Selja, Deepender Hooda

The Congress on Thursday night, 25 April announced its candidates for eight of the nine Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in Haryana, fielding former Union minister Kumari Selja from Sirsa and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda from Rohtak.

Selja will take on her former colleague and BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar in the Sirsa-SC Lok Sabha constituency. Both Selja and Tanwar are former Haryana Congress chiefs, and a keen contest is on the cards for the seat.

Selja has represented the Sirsa-SC constituency earlier as well. She is currently the Congress' general secretary and in-charge of the party's Uttarakhand affairs.

Party sources said that 400 aspirants had applied for Congress tickets in the state.

The party's Haryana youth wing president Divanshu Budhiraja has been fielded from the Karnal seat and will take on former state chief minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar from the prestigious constituency.