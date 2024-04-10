Haryana: How will the BJP, which cashed in on Chaudhary Birender Singh, be affected by his departure?

Fearless.... Unafraid... The departure of former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, the grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram, a messiah of farmers, to the Congress in the midst of the Lok Sabha elections is a major event in Haryana politics. Birender Singh led the BJP to victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Hisar for the first time in 68 years.

Even in 2014, the BJP, which climbed the ladder of power in Haryana for the first time on its own, knows the value of Birender Singh's crutches very well. The saffron party is also well aware of Birender Singh's reach in Haryana's political and social fabric. The BJP's problem now is not just that this political stalwart of Haryana has gone to the Congress, but the possible consequences of this incident are troubling him.

Before the 2014 Haryana assembly elections, two big political heavyweights had joined the BJP. These two names were Chaudhary Birender Singh and Ahirwal's big leader Rao Inderjit Singh. Both these veterans of Haryana proved to be a check for the BJP, which it cashed fiercely in the assembly elections. If it is said that without these two, it would not have been possible for the BJP to win the 2014 assembly elections on its own, then it would not be wrong.

Now the BJP's crisis is that the direction of the clock does not change. The bugle for the LS elections in Haryana is not yet sounded fully that BJP MP from Hisar, Brijendra Singh, who was earlier an IAS officer, left the saffron party and now his father Chaudhary Birender Singh has also returned to the Congress.

The talk is that some BJP MLAs are also in touch with Chaudhary Birender Singh and he too may switch sides in the next few days. If sources are to be believed, its concern has been clearly seen in the brainstorming with MLAs at CM Nayab Singh Saini's residence in Chandigarh a day ago.