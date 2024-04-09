Youth taken for ride by BJP's double-engine govt in UP: Congress

Why are the PM's acolytes now making the same promises that the PM failed to deliver on, he asked.

The Congress' Yuva Nyay guarantees include the recruitment of 30 lakh government jobs and a guaranteed one year apprenticeship to all graduates and diploma holders, he said.

What is the BJP's vision to resolve Uttar Pradesh and India's record unemployment crisis, Ramesh asked.

Under the Modi government's reign, more than 43 papers for government recruitment exams have been leaked, hurting at least two crore candidates, he said.

"Most recently, 60 lakh applicants for the UP Police Exams had their futures clouded when exams were cancelled due to paper leaks. These are not just numbers - it is the hopes and dreams of India's youth that are hanging in the balance," Ramesh said.

Under its Yuva Nyay Guarantee, the Congress has committed to bringing robust legislation that will design institutions and best practices to prevent paper leaks from occurring in the first place, he said.

"What is Mr. Modi's vision to address the harm done to our youth? What is the 'Double Engine' Sarkar doing to rectify its mistakes and ensure that our youth never face such injustice again?" Ramesh said and asked the prime minister to break his "silence" on these issues.