LS polls: Ex-Union minister Birender Singh, wife Prem Lata join Congress

In a significant setback for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Union minister Birender Singh and his former MLA wife, Prem Lata, have returned to Congress after a decade.

Birender Singh's son, Brijendra Singh, a former IAS officer turned politician, parted ways with the BJP on 10 March, and joined Congress, citing "compelling political reasons."

Brijendra's decision came almost five months after he issued a stern ultimatum to the BJP during a rally in Jind in October 2023.

Throughout their political journey, both father and son have frequently found themselves at odds with the ruling party's policies.

They notably backed the farmers' protests against the now-repealed farm laws. They stood in solidarity with female wrestlers protesting against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced accusations of sexual harassment.