LS polls: Ex-Union minister Birender Singh, wife Prem Lata join Congress
Brijendra's decision came almost five months after he issued a stern ultimatum to the BJP during a rally in Jind back in October 2023
In a significant setback for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Union minister Birender Singh and his former MLA wife, Prem Lata, have returned to Congress after a decade.
Birender Singh's son, Brijendra Singh, a former IAS officer turned politician, parted ways with the BJP on 10 March, and joined Congress, citing "compelling political reasons."
Brijendra's decision came almost five months after he issued a stern ultimatum to the BJP during a rally in Jind in October 2023.
Throughout their political journey, both father and son have frequently found themselves at odds with the ruling party's policies.
They notably backed the farmers' protests against the now-repealed farm laws. They stood in solidarity with female wrestlers protesting against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced accusations of sexual harassment.
Birender Singh, aged 78, hailing from the lineage of farmer leader Chhotu Ram, had defected from the Congress to join the BJP in 2014. His return to the Congress is expected to fortify the party's electoral prospects, particularly in constituencies like Gurugram and Hisar.
Despite the BJP's clean sweep of all 11 seats in Haryana during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Birender Singh's return to the Congress signals a potential shift in the political landscape.
Having previously served as Union minister for steel under PM Modi's leadership and having held portfolios for rural development, panchayati raj, and drinking water and sanitation, Birender Singh brings profound political experience to the Congress camp.
In his remarks on rejoining the Congress, Birender Singh said, "It is not just my 'ghar wapsi', but also 'vichar wapsi'."
Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik extended a warm welcome to Birender Singh and Prem Lata at the AICC, expressing confidence that their return would bolster the Congress's standing in Haryana and potentially pave the way for a Congress-led government in the state.
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda warmly acknowledged Birender Singh's return, stating, "With his homecoming, he has validated the age-old saying, 'East or West, Home is the best.' He is my elder brother, and his return to the Congress fold overjoys me."
Hooda underscored the imperative of unity within the party to safeguard democracy and the Constitution. Echoing the sentiment, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala described Birender Singh's comeback as an emotional milestone and extended a heartfelt welcome into the Congress fold.
