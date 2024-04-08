Congress goes to ECI against PM Modi, says sad he called party manifesto 'bundle of lies'

The Congress on Monday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comparing the party’s manifesto to the Muslim League’s ideology before Independence. This is the first complaint against the prime minister in the build up to the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections to begin on 19 April.

The Congress complaint alleged that PM Modi has violated the model code of conduct (MCC) and various provisions of the IPC regarding spreading enmity between groups based on religion. In this context, the Congress specifically cited the PM’s remarks at a rally in Ajmer on 6 April, where he called the Congress’ manifesto a “bundle of lies” which intended to “impose thoughts that the Muslim League had before Independence”.

In an X post in Hindi quoting senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid regarding the request to the ECI, the Congress wrote, "It is very sad that in his speeches, Narendra Modi has called the Congress manifesto a bundle of lies. You can have differences with any party, but it is sad to say such a thing about the manifesto of a national level party. PM Modi also said this seems to be the manifesto of those parties who are opposing the freedom of our secular society.