BRS suffers setback, another MLA joins Congress in Telangana

CM A Revanth Reddy welcomed Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar into Congress, making him the fifth BRS MLA to switch sides

CM Revanth Reddy invited Kumar to join the party at his Jubilee Hills residence (photo: @INCTelangana/X)
PTI

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi suffered a setback in Telangana as its Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar joined the ruling Congress.

Kumar was welcomed into the Congress fold by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, party sources said late on Sunday, 23 June. Kumar is the fifth BRS MLA to join the Congress.

Kumar joining the Congress came close on the heels of senior BRS MLA and former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy switching over to the grand old party on 21 June.

Earlier, BRS MLAs Kadiam Srihari, Danam Nagender and Tellam Venkat Rao joined the ruling party. Besides these MLAs, several other BRS leaders, including Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal, have also joined the Congress.

There have been speculations that more BRS MLAs would join the Congress in the days to come.

Sanjay Kumar, a doctor by profession, was elected to the Legislative Assembly for the second time.

Published: 24 Jun 2024, 9:26 AM
