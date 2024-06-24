BRS suffers setback, another MLA joins Congress in Telangana

The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi suffered a setback in Telangana as its Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar joined the ruling Congress.

Kumar was welcomed into the Congress fold by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, party sources said late on Sunday, 23 June. Kumar is the fifth BRS MLA to join the Congress.

Kumar joining the Congress came close on the heels of senior BRS MLA and former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy switching over to the grand old party on 21 June.