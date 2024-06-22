The rebirth of the Congress

One of the major gains of the recently concluded Lok Sabha election is the return of the idea of the Congress. When I say Congress, I mean the party as a force of opposition and resistance. Not the Congress nourished by power but the Congress that drew its life and strength from resistance to injustice and fear.

That is how the Congress was born and through opposition and resistance to the British, it grew. The battle against the British was essentially premised on the idea of equality. The Congress party’s first demand was equal treatment for Indians in the British colony. It realised after a while that an essential pre-condition of equality is independence. The right to equality cannot depend on the magnanimity or benevolence of a master who decides what rights you might enjoy and when. Thus ‘Swaraj is my birthright’ became the battle cry of the Congress.

Upon his return from South Africa, Gandhi delivered his first big public address at the opening of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). It is a stinging indictment of the obscenity of inequality: “What did we witness in the great pandal in which the foundation ceremony was performed by the Viceroy? Certainly a most gorgeous show, an exhibition of jewellery, which made a splendid feast for the eyes of the greatest jeweller who [came] from Paris. I compare with the richly bedecked noblemen the millions of the poor. And I feel like saying to these noblemen: ‘There is no salvation for India unless you strip yourselves of this jewellery and hold it in trust for your countrymen in India'."

Gandhi’s words were so unpleasant to the high and mighty present on the occasion that Annie Besant, who was in the chair, had to ask him to stop. There were walkouts and Gandhi couldn’t even finish his speech. But resistance had arrived. The spirit to disobey, to refuse to cooperate with unjust laws and unjust power, had landed.