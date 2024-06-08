Democracy is back, baby.

Well, it’s finally happened, folks, after 10 interminable years— and in the weirdest way possible. Modi has lost his win; the opposition alliance has won its loss; and two regional leaders hold the highest cards. The Hindu Rashtra gets parked for now. Much is still up in the air, including private jets carrying public figures and their extremely conditional support, but democracy seems to have resumed normal programming.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results blew our heads off because they seemed so very impossible for so very long. Narendra Modi had India in a chokehold, talking democracy and walking electoral autocracy. The exit polls gave him an even greater landslide victory than 2019. On the eve of counting day, like many other Indians, I lay awake for hours—not worrying, exactly, but bracing for more leaden years of marginalisation and gaslighting, fury and grief; yet, harbouring that deranged flame of hope that insists on itself in the face of all the evidence.

The 4 June verdict seemed unreal. Could this actually be happening? Doubt is PTSD from the Modi-majority years, from the misinformation and vote suppression, the one-sided money train, obsequious media, and the Election Commission looking on violations like an indulgent nanny, SMH-ing with a smile while the kids set fire to the curtains and stab the cat.

But the electoral tsunami spoken of as a foregone conclusion never materialised. Instead, there was piece after piece of news that made my heart leap. Congresswoman Geniben Thakor won the Banaskantha seat in Gujarat with a crowdfunded campaign (take that, electoral bonds), and the BJP lost in Banswara, Rajasthan, where Modi made his disgusting speech about buffaloes and ghuspetiyas.