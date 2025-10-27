BSF deploys indigenous Mudhol hounds, triggers debate over Indian dog breeds versus nationalist pride

Indigenous canine nationalism?

However, the move has also ignited a social and ideological debate after a widely shared post by a senior journalist questioned the political narrative surrounding “indigenous canine nationalism.”

“Foreign, local, desi, indie, caste, class — no, this isn’t about people. It’s about dogs. Which, in a way, says everything about who we’ve become,” the journalist wrote, criticising attempts to turn Indian dog breeds into symbols of patriotic pride.

Referring to recent editorials that celebrated the BSF’s decision as a rediscovery of Indian strength, the post argued that such framing extends “deeply ingrained human divisions” of caste and class into the canine world.

“What we have long done to ourselves, we are now doing to man’s best friend,” the post read. “It is one thing to take pride in Indian breeds, and quite another to turn them into emblems of nationalism... Must even dogs now carry the burden of our national pride?”

The journalist noted that dogs like the Mudhol hound and Rajapalayam have a long and honourable martial history — from the Polygar Wars to service in the Indian Army — but cautioned against “enlisting them into ideological battles.”

“Dogs have no concept of foreign or local, of caste or class,” the post concluded. “They simply give loyalty without judgement. We, clearly, do not.”

While the BSF’s initiative has been lauded for promoting indigenous capability and reducing costs, the public conversation around it underscores a deeper tension between nationalist symbolism and animal welfare ethics — revealing how even well-meaning efforts to reclaim Indian heritage can, at times, be weighed down by politics.