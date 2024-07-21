BSF on high alert to deal any situation that may arise due to Bangladesh unrest: Official

The Border Security Force (BSF) is on high alert to deal with any situation that may arise due to the prevailing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, a top official said on Sunday, 21 July.

Anti-quota agitations in the neighbouring country have left more than 100 dead, prompting the government to enforce a curfew to tackle the volatile situation.

"The prevailing law and order situation in Bangladesh is a security concern for the BSF too as we are entrusted with guarding the international border. We are fully seized of the situation and have beefed up security so that criminal elements from across the border do not take advantage of the current situation," BSF Tripura frontier inspector general Patel Piyush Purushottam Das said at a press conference.

He said a large number of troops and all senior commanders have been sent to the border to ensure a high level of operational preparedness.

"The BSF is fully committed to securing the borders of our country and is fully prepared to deal with any exigency," he said.

Das said that one of the prime concerns at present is the safe return of Indian students studying in Bangladesh.