Helpline numbers announced for Tamilians stranded in violence-hit Bangladesh

Tamil Nadu has set up helplines for the stranded Tamils living in violence hit-Bangladesh enabling a safe return, the government said.

The Indian High Commission has instructed Indians living in Bangladesh to restrict public movement for their safety, an official release from the Public and Rehabilitation Department said on Saturday, 19 July.

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, has approached the Indian High Commission and Tamil organisations, to collect details of Tamils living in Bangladesh.

"The situation is being monitored and the government is geared up to offer all its help to the stranded Tamils," the release said.