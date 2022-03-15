BSP, Congress to lose offices in Vidhan Bhavan

"However, the Speaker can allocate an office to parties with less than four MLAs setting aside the convention. The allocation of office rooms to political parties with less than four MLAs is at the discretion of the Speaker," said the official.



Parties also get staff, if they get an office room.



The BJP, which won 255 seats, the SP 111, RLD eight, SBSP six, Apna Dal 12 and Nishad Party six are all entitled to office rooms.