BSP faced maximum defections in UP polls

According to a detailed analysis report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the number of candidates who left the Congress to join other parties was 37 (13 per cent).



In recent assembly elections, 54 (20 per cent) out of the total of 276 re-contesting candidates switched to the Samajwadi Party followed by 35 (13 per cent) candidates who joined BJP and 31 (11 per cent) candidates who joined BSP.



The highest number of MLAs-27 left BJP to join another party. Eighteen candidates left Rashtriya Lok Dal to join other parties while 22 from SP moved to greener pastures.