BSP TN chief hacked to death, Mayawati to meet family tomorrow

In a shocking incident, K. Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was brutally hacked to death by six bike-borne assailants near his home in Chennai on Friday, 5 July.

The police have detained eight individuals in connection with the attack.

BSP founder Mayawati expressed her outrage over the murder in a post on X, describing Armstrong as a strong advocate for Dalit rights and demanding justice. "The gruesome killing of K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state govt. must punish the guilty," she stated.