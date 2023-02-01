Budget 2023: Govt to borrow record Rs 15.4 lakh crore in FY24 to bridge revenue gap

The finance minister retained the fiscal deficit target at 6.4 per cent despite an increase in the subsidy bill.



"Coming to 2023-24, the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at Rs 27.2 lakh crore and Rs 45 lakh crore, respectively. The net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 23.3 lakh crore," she said.



She pegged the fiscal deficit at 5.9 per cent of GDP for FY24.



"In my Budget Speech for 2021-22, I had announced that we plan to continue the path of fiscal consolidation, reaching a fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26 with a fairly steady decline over the period. We have adhered to this path, and I reiterate my intention to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26," she said.