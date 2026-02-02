States unhappy but forced to accept 41 pc share in taxes until 2031

Voicing his disappointment with the Union Budget and the states' share in Central taxes, Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin said, “While several states demanded that the share of states in the total tax revenue be increased from 41 per cent to 50 per cent, this demand has once again been ignored, and the share has been retained at 41 per cent.”

Most other chief ministers have been quiet, though, until they work out the formula used by the 16th Finance Commission headed by Dr Arvind Panagariya.

This is because the Finance Commission, a constitutional body entrusted with the task of fixing the rate of devolution of taxes to states, has this time tweaked the formula to reward better-performing states by marginally increasing their share.

It has also changed the various weightages used to determine a state’s share, to marginally reduce the share of laggard states, mostly in the north and east. It has also come up with something new, a ‘Finance Commission Grant’ of Rs 1.2 lakh crore to the states.

As a result, southern states — besides states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana, which contribute more to the GDP — have benefitted more while almost all the ‘poor’ states have seen their share decline, thanks to the 10 per cent weightage to each state’s contribution to national GDP.

Basically, the 16th Finance Commission chose to incentivise those states that contributed more to national GDP growth in the past few years. This has helped to somewhat correct the skew after the 15th Finance Commission retained the old rate of 41 per cent devolution, which has remained unchanged since 2019, and also incentivised the poorer states, the laggards.