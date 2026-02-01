Union Budget 2026-27: stress test for India’s growth, fiscal sustainability

India’s macro backdrop today looks unusually reassuring. Quarterly real growth has been firm, inflation is low, banks are reporting strong profits with low NPAs, and corporate balance sheets look healthier after years of deleveraging. That surface calm, however, is precisely why the Union Budget 2026-27 deserved to be read more as a stress test than as a celebration.

Because some of the “Goldilocks” shine is contingent. Growth momentum has leaned heavily on the Union government’s public capex push, which cannot remain the default engine indefinitely without testing debt dynamics. Meanwhile, low inflation has been helped by food-price deflation which is not permanent. The pre-budget caution signals showed that the output of eight core industries grew only 2.6% year-on-year in April-December FY26,

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her record ninth consecutive budget on Sunday, 1 February 2026, with the theme of cautious pragmatism—trying to keep the fiscal glidepath intact while nudging the economy toward capability-building and growth enhancement.

But first we must examine the budget numbers. Total spending is budgeted to rise to ₹53.5 trillion, up 7.7 per cent over revised estimates, while revenue (excluding borrowings) is projected at ₹36.5 trillion, up 7.2 per cent. The fiscal deficit is budgeted at 4.3 per cent of the GDP, consistent with the promise of staying below 4.5 per cent. This restraint matters for credibility—especially in a world where external financing conditions can tighten abruptly and where sovereign perception can affect the cost of foreign capital.

But what about the financing environment? Between the Union government’s gross borrowing budgeted at ₹17.2 trillion and an additional ₹12.6 trillion of borrowing by states, the bond market faces a flood of issuance. Unsurprisingly, long bond interest rates are stuck at 7 per cent despite substantial easing by the Reserve Bank of India. That becomes a deterrent to private capex.