Budget Session begins: President highlights vaccination success, health infra boost

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday highlighted the achievements of the Modi government's mega COVID-19 vaccination drive, and noted that 150 crore doses were administered to the country's citizens in a record time.

In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Kovind said the Rs 64,000 crore PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will prepare the country for a health crisis in the future.

We have administered 150 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a record time, he said.

The President said more than 70 per cent beneficiaries of the vaccination drive have been administered the second dose.