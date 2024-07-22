Budget session: Education minister Pradhan must go, says Oppn

On the opening day of the Budget session of Parliament, the INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, pulled up the Modi government over the NEET paper leak scandal — and called for the education minister to show accountability and step down.

Gandhi stated his belief that education minister Dharmendra Pradhan does not really understand the "fundamentals of the issue", while Yadav held that students cannot receive justice as long as Pradhan remains in charge of the education ministry. Both called for the education minister's resignation.

"It is evident to everyone that there is a significant problem with our examination system, affecting not just NEET but all major exams. The minister has blamed everyone but himself. I doubt he even grasps the fundamental issues at play," said Gandhi.

"The issue at hand is that millions of students in the country are deeply concerned and believe that the Indian examination system is compromised. There is a widespread perception that wealth can influence and manipulate the system. This sentiment is also shared by many in the Opposition," he added.