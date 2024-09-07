Building collapses in Lucknow; 3 dead, several feared trapped

Three people were killed and 20 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area in Lucknow on Saturday evening, 7 September, trapping around a dozen people under the rubble, officials said.

As per information provided by the office of the UP relief commissioner, 10 people were injured in the incident. They were rescued and sent to the hospital.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm. Officials said the building was being used as a godown.