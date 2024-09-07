Building collapses in Lucknow; 3 dead, several feared trapped
Three people were killed and 20 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area in Lucknow on Saturday evening, 7 September, trapping around a dozen people under the rubble, officials said.
As per information provided by the office of the UP relief commissioner, 10 people were injured in the incident. They were rescued and sent to the hospital.
The incident occurred at around 5 pm. Officials said the building was being used as a godown.
Some construction work was being done in the three-storey building, police said.
Senior police and administrative officials are on the spot to oversee the ongoing rescue operations.
"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," said relief commissioner G.S. Naveen Kumar.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation and is monitoring the rescue efforts.
