Maharashtra: Panels set up to probe collapse of Shivaji statue, build new one

Maharashtra Government has set up a technical committee comprising engineers, IIT experts and Navy officials to probe reasons behind the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue at Malvan in coastal Konkan, an official said.

A release issued by the chief minister’s office after midnight said the government has also constituted a committee to build a “grand statute befitting the stature” of the warrior king.

The decision was taken by CM Eknath Shinde, who chaired a meeting with senior ministers, bureaucrats and Navy officials at his official residence Varsha in South Mumbai Wednesday night, 28 August the release said.