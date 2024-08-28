Political battle at Rajkot Fort after Shivaji statue falls
Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and his MVA supporters reached the fort only to be challenged by local MP Narayan Rane and his men
High drama was witnessed at the historic Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg, where political tensions between the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition reached a boiling point on Wednesday, 28 August.
The confrontation occurred as BJP MP Narayan Rane and his son, former MP Nilesh Rane, were at the fort at the same time as Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena UBT leader and son of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with other senior Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders.
The visit was prompted by the recent collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an incident that has brought out the corruption in three-party Mahayuti government sparked outrage across Maharashtra.
The situation turned volatile when both the Rane and Thackeray factions converged at the fort. Once close allies within the Shiv Sena, the Thackerays and Ranes are now fierce political rivals, and their supporters quickly clashed. Heated exchanges and slogan shouting filled the air, forcing the police to intervene to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.
The 35-foot statue, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort last December, collapsed on Monday, 25 August 2024 just eight months after its installation. The incident has since escalated into a political controversy, with the opposition MVA accusing the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti government of corruption and gross mismanagement.
The collapse has ignited protests and demonstrations, with the MVA demanding accountability from the state government and the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Narayan Rane, visibly angered by the presence of his political adversaries, took a defiant stance, declaring, “We are in our own territory. If outsiders try to impose their will here, we will not back down. They can do whatever they want, even fire bullets, but we won’t move.” His comments further inflamed the already tense atmosphere.
Rane was seen losing his cool and tugging the mike of a television channel after a question posed by its female journalist made him uncomfortable. His son Nilesh Rane was also captured on camera while getting aggressive with the policemen present.
Aaditya Thackeray, speaking to the media after the altercation, condemned the BJP’s response to the statue collapse, accusing the party of diverting attention from the issue of corruption. “It’s unfortunate and childish. We are at a fort dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj, and yet politics is being played. The intelligence of these leaders is as small as their height, he remarked,“ in a pointed dig at the Rane camp.
The clash at Rajkot Fort is seen by political experts as a deliberate attempt by the BJP to deflect criticism over the statue collapse by creating a hostile environment during the MVA leader’s visit.
The opposition leaders, including Congress’ Vijay Waddetiwar and NCP (SP)’s Jayant Patil, have continued to protest in Malvan town, condemning the government’s handling of the situation. The MVA has also called for a bandh in Malvan, further intensifying the political battle.
The collapse of the statue has become a symbol of the broader failings of the Mahayuti government, with both sides now vying for public support as Maharashtra approaches assembly elections. The events at Rajkot Fort underscore the deep political divisions in the state and the high stakes involved in this controversy.
