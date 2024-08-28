Political battle at Rajkot Fort after Shivaji statue falls

High drama was witnessed at the historic Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg, where political tensions between the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition reached a boiling point on Wednesday, 28 August.

The confrontation occurred as BJP MP Narayan Rane and his son, former MP Nilesh Rane, were at the fort at the same time as Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena UBT leader and son of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with other senior Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders.

The visit was prompted by the recent collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an incident that has brought out the corruption in three-party Mahayuti government sparked outrage across Maharashtra.