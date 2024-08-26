Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue crashes at Rajkot Fort in bad weather

A giant statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj -- which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi around eight months back at the Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg -- suddenly crashed and broke into several pieces on Monday, 26 August, official sources said.

The statue showing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in an attacking pose with a sword held high was erected on a pedestal in the ramparts of the historic sea-fort.

At around 12.30 pm, it started tottering and then came crashing down, breaking into multiple pieces, said an official from the district collectorate.

“The exact causes behind the fall of the statue are not immediately clear, but we are making inquiries. Sindhudurg has been experiencing very bad weather conditions for the past few days,” the official told IANS, requesting anonymity.

The Sindhudurg Fort was built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1660 and the Rajkot Fort in Malvan bordering the Arabian Sea was built around 1664. Both stand as a glorious testament to India’s maritime heritage.